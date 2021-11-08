Brokerages Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Church & Dwight posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 14.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.0% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 112,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

