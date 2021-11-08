Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Immatics reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMTX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Immatics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Immatics has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

