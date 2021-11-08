Brokerages Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. JFrog reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in JFrog by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in JFrog by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG stock traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,543. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $73.61.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.