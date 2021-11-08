Brokerages Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. McAfee reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

In other McAfee news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $17,679,451.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in McAfee by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCFE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 949,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,715. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.29%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.