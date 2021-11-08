Brokerages Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) PT at $89.80

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,357. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

