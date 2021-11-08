Brokerages Set eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) PT at $59.50

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

EXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get eXp World alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.78. 1,042,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,825. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $631,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $723,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 438,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,934,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the second quarter worth $27,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.