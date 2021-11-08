Brokerages Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Target Price at $22.92

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.51. 1,602,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.