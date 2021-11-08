Brokerages Set Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Target Price at $82.40

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.