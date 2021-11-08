Brokerages Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Target Price at $13.61

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RWT. Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,366,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 361,905 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 281,729 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 35.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 875,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,100.00%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.