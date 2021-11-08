Brokerages Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $730.33

RH (NYSE:RH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $730.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on RH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RH by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in RH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in RH by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in RH by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC grew its holdings in RH by 2.5% in the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $657.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32. RH has a fifty-two week low of $366.93 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $671.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

