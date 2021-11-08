Brokerages Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Target Price at $65.46

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.10.

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.06. 7,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,431. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

