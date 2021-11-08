Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.