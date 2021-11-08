Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.98 Million in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $412,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.62. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. Research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

IAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

