Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.17 Million in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Lincoln National by 104.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

NYSE:LNC opened at $72.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

