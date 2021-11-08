Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $67.85 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.82.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

