Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,262 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,130 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $49.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

