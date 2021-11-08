Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 140,305 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140,305 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in AECOM by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AECOM by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $69.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -75.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. AECOM has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $70.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

