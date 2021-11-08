Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,756 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,756 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,225,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 43.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 223,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,347,000 after buying an additional 67,633 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 29.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.24.

NYSE GPN opened at $136.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.61 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.