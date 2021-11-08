Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in CME Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $221.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.85. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,885. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

