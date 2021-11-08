Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) released its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

BBU opened at $48.94 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBU. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

