Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Announces Earnings Results

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -138.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,751 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

