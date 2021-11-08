Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) PT Set at C$44.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) received a C$44.00 target price from analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

BEP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.80.

Shares of TSE BEP.UN traded down C$0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching C$48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 105,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,085. The stock has a market cap of C$13.42 billion and a PE ratio of -44.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of C$41.88 and a one year high of C$63.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

