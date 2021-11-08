Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Director Britton Murdoch Sells 10,821 Shares

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $532,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $49.29. 1,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,258. The stock has a market cap of $979.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.85. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.47.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,053 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,453,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 221,204 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 55.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

