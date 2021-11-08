Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 42,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,011. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $979.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

