BSQUARE (BSQR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BSQUARE stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 5,353.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,683 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of BSQUARE worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.