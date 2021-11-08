BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magenta Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.92. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $460.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $10,867,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 61.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 117,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

