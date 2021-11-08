BTRS (BTRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. On average, analysts expect BTRS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. BTRS has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39.

BTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 74,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth $617,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

