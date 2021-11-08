Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

