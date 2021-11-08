BZEdge (BZE) Trading 27.1% Lower Over Last Week

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $283,159.11 and approximately $6.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00080912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00081789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00095346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,742.36 or 0.99683933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,695.70 or 0.07119997 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021041 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

BZEdge Coin Trading

