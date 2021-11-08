Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 537.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 32.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,649 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 4,205.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 432,067 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,099.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 394,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after purchasing an additional 371,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $58.28 on Monday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.85.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

