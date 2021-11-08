Cadence Bancorporation to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CADE. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,788,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after acquiring an additional 822,251 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,908,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,215,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 594,342 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

