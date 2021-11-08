Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Caesarstone has a dividend payout ratio of 94.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Caesarstone to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Shares of CSTE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.31. 85,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $458.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Caesarstone by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Caesarstone by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Caesarstone by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

