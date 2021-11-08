CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.85, Fidelity Earnings reports. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $55.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. CAI International has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Get CAI International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CAI International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 86,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.43% of CAI International worth $13,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.