CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.85, Fidelity Earnings reports. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%.
Shares of CAI stock opened at $55.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. CAI International has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
CAI International Company Profile
CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
