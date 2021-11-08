Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Plans Annual Dividend of $1.15

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) announced an annual dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Calavo Growers has increased its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Calavo Growers has a dividend payout ratio of 359.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $43.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.96 million, a PE ratio of 105.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calavo Growers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.36% of Calavo Growers worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

