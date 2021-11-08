Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.90 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CFW traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,443. The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.83.

In related news, Director Ronald Mathison bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$726,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,163,933.90. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,478,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,392,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,929,856.16. Insiders have sold a total of 756,200 shares of company stock worth $3,693,856 in the last three months.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

