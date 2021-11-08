California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of ChampionX worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ChampionX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $26.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

