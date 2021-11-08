California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 552,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,538 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 32,186 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 766,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,048,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after buying an additional 734,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.21. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

