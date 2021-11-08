California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Nevro worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 414.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 231.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 52,022 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth about $12,418,000.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $111.06 on Monday. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.30.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

