California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,066 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Cirrus Logic worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $78.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,352 shares of company stock worth $3,074,331. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

