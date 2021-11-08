California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 556 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Q2 were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at $118,000.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of QTWO opened at $86.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $148.56.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,291. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

