Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $21,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after buying an additional 113,232 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,226,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 49.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after buying an additional 232,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

