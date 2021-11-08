Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Up to $29.47

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.47, but opened at $31.09. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 3,228 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMBM. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

