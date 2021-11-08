Canaccord Genuity Boosts Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $21.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

MDRX opened at $15.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 162,056 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

