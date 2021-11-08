Canaccord Genuity Boosts True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target to C$7.50

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TUERF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

