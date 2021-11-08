Canaccord Genuity Boosts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$7.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.57.

Shares of TNT.UN opened at C$7.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.54 and a 12 month high of C$7.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.41. The firm has a market cap of C$663.63 million and a P/E ratio of 19.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.49%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

