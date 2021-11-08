Canaccord Genuity Trims Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Target Price to C$12.50

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.

TRQ opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.98. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,244,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 825,714 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 32.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,792,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 436,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 387.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 472,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 375,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

