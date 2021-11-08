Canaccord Genuity Trims Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Target Price to C$12.50

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.
TRQ opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.98. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
