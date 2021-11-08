Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.11.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up C$1.39 on Monday, hitting C$61.53. 413,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,338. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$48.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.65. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.78.

In other Canada Goose news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total transaction of C$1,231,205.17.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

