Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 43.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,557 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 188,806 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $102.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.19 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.21. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

