Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 165.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

