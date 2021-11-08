Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $4.03 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Asana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Asana by 9.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Asana by 5.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASAN opened at $128.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 0.55. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $139.98.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

